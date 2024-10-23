Brunswick (BC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brunswick to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Down 3.3 %

BC opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average of $79.28.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BC

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $29,119.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,155.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.