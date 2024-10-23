Brunswick (BC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brunswick to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brunswick Stock Down 3.3 %

BC opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average of $79.28.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $29,119.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,155.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Earnings History for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

