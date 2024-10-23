Cwm LLC Acquires 6,770 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 3,959.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATMU. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,964.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 5,849 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,964.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 8,250 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $260,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,539.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.29.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.33 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 187.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATMU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

