Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 285 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,676,957,000 after acquiring an additional 501,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Chevron by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,380,000 after purchasing an additional 495,879 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,122,772,000 after purchasing an additional 629,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 743,042 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,036,846,000 after buying an additional 126,889 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $150.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $275.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

