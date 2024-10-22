Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,656 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,063,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,598,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 63.4% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,329 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Truist Financial cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $873.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $890.07.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.3 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $886.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $393.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $540.23 and a 52-week high of $923.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $889.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $835.23.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total value of $431,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,560,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total transaction of $431,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,560,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,224 shares of company stock worth $9,974,973 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

