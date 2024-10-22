Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 324 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 154,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,259,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 105,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 196,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $586.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $588.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $567.53 and its 200-day moving average is $545.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

