Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Kennicott Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 154,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,259,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 105,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,798,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $586.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $588.93. The company has a market cap of $506.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $567.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

