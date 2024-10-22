Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in Home Depot by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.12.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $406.52 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The firm has a market cap of $403.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $386.31 and a 200 day moving average of $358.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

