Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.1% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 103,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 71.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.24.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $906.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $921.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $859.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.19 billion, a PE ratio of 133.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $547.61 and a 12 month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

