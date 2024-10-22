Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 27.6% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $406.52 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market cap of $403.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.12.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

