Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.5% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 16,292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,675,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,477 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 114.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,017,000 after buying an additional 1,907,716 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 416.1% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,115 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $233,788,000. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $228,212,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $169.56 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $177.94. The company has a market capitalization of $400.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.33.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.