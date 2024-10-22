Cassia Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $586.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.93. The company has a market cap of $506.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $567.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.90.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

