iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 22.2% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $586.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $588.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $567.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.90. The stock has a market cap of $506.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.