Toth Financial Advisory Corp Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,931,328,000 after buying an additional 100,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,980,883,000 after acquiring an additional 138,396 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,886,271,000 after purchasing an additional 569,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,598,316,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $406.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.83.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.12.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

