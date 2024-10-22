Stewardship Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.12.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HD opened at $406.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $386.31 and its 200 day moving average is $358.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

