iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,269 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 13.1% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $92,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after buying an additional 257,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after buying an additional 237,585 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $586.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $588.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $567.53 and a 200-day moving average of $545.90.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.