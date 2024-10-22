Asset Planning Corporation Acquires 86 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Asset Planning Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,040,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 79,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,706,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $586.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $588.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $567.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.