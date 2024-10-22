Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Financial Symmetry Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 81,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,116,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $586.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $506.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $567.53 and a 200 day moving average of $545.90.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

