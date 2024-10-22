Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Purchases 2,318 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 999.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Broadcom by 858.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Broadcom by 855.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,186,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347,563 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Broadcom by 826.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,963,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,845 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1,005.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,577,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $179.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $837.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.83 and a twelve month high of $186.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.56.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,744,366. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at $70,744,366. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

