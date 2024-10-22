Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,172 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.7% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 7,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $218.85 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $271.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $699.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.63.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

