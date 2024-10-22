Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 3,063 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,897 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Mondelez International by 40.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,557,000 after buying an additional 4,794,746 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after buying an additional 2,206,023 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in Mondelez International by 6,311.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,750,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,537 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,124 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $70.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.66 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

