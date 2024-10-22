Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 73.5% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $407.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $420.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

