NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $230.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Citic Securities started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a $288.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

