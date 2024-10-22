Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.43 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $586.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $567.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $588.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

