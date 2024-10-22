Vest Financial LLC Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,898 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 349,061 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 974.4% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 374,539 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,799,000 after buying an additional 339,678 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,882.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,522 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,438,000 after buying an additional 326,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,644,696 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $407,506,000 after buying an additional 325,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $230.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.94. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho set a $290.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.90.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

