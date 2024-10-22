Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases New Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $60.73.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

