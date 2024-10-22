Castleview Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Castleview Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 81,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,116,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $586.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $506.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $567.53 and a 200-day moving average of $545.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

