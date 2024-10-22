AIFG Consultants Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $586.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $506.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $567.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

