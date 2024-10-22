Community Financial Services Group LLC Purchases 342 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,821 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.9% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South increased its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 25,647 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.96.

Shares of WMT opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.83. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $650.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,267,901. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

