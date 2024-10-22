Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 7,610 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 551,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 551,329 shares in the company, valued at $39,783,900.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,001 shares of company stock valued at $12,512,592. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.49. The stock has a market cap of $126.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

