Livelsberger Financial Advisory Invests $46,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $406.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $386.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.83. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.12.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

