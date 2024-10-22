Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 8.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in Home Depot by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 198,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $80,292,000 after acquiring an additional 29,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 2.0 %

HD stock opened at $406.52 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market cap of $403.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $386.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.83.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.