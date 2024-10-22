Venture Visionary Partners LLC Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,906 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 704.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,853,327.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,957. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,327.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.82.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

