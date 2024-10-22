Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 9,475 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3,278.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,027,939.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $309.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.17 and a 52-week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

