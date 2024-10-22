Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25,881.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $470,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809,231 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Comcast by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,015,737,000 after buying an additional 7,929,963 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Comcast by 80.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $457,007,000 after buying an additional 4,714,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 92.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,722,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $339,223,000 after buying an additional 4,182,525 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.