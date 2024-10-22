Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 3,073 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period.

VTEB stock opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

