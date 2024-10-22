Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Has $448,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $97.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.91 and its 200-day moving average is $90.27. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $98.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

