Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 263 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $1,686,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,528,000. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,690,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $12,010,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 60,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 15,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.66 and a twelve month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

