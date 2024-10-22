Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $201.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $205.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

