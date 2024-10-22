Kennicott Capital Management LLC Buys 110 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 6.0% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 158,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 56,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VUG stock opened at $393.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $393.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

