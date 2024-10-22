Whittier Trust Co. Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Novartis by 20.6% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 2,949.0% during the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Novartis by 425.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 34,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Trading Down 1.2 %
NVS opened at $115.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.39 and its 200-day moving average is $108.22. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $236.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.
Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.
