Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $3,047,000. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 8,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Finally, DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.3% during the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.65.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $195.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $214.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.37 and its 200 day moving average is $194.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

