Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $276.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.03. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.42.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

