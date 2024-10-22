Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,011,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RSP stock opened at $180.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $182.22.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
