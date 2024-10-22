Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in FedEx by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa America lowered shares of FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.17.

FedEx Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $268.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $313.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.93.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

