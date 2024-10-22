Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

