Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,539 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.0% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.5% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total value of $431,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,560,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total transaction of $431,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at $20,560,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,224 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,973. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $886.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $393.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $889.73 and its 200-day moving average is $835.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $540.23 and a 1-year high of $923.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on COST. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $955.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,065.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $890.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.