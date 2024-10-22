Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 913 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,075 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $663,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in Adobe by 81.1% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,712,000 after acquiring an additional 575,675 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 55,496.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 572,645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,127,000 after purchasing an additional 571,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,675,744.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,675,744.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,608 shares of company stock worth $17,486,391 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Argus upgraded Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Adobe Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $497.71 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $220.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $534.79 and a 200 day moving average of $515.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

