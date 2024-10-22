Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 77 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,272 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the first quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 21,645 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. DLK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $169.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.24 and a 200-day moving average of $182.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $188.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.92.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

