Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $520,000 Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $217,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,207,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,447 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,468,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,644,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,674,144,000 after buying an additional 1,139,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $140.67 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $141.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.72 and a 200 day moving average of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KKR. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

