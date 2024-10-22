Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Downgraded by Melius

Melius downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $224.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.47.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $237.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $146.36 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.62.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,933. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 247.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

